State fire chiefs speak out against proposed changes to safety standards

MADISON (WKOW) -- Firefighters are lobbying against a state building code change they say would put them and others in danger.

But developers say it's reasonable to exempt new apartments, dorms or hotels with fewer than 20 units from having sprinkler systems.

Under current law, any such building with more than three units is required to have a sprinkler system.

UW student Tara Tanriverdi moved out of the dorms and into a private apartment after her freshman year.

She said her three-unit apartment doesn't have a sprinkler system and she wishes it did.

"Just because a lot can happen in a college town," said Tanriverdi.

The UW campus is a perfect example of an area where there would be a disparity with the new rule.

There are a number of large apartment complexes that would have sprinklers, but also a many smaller buildings of five or six units that - built new - would be exempt.

"Buildings today are built with lightweight construction and that means they burn hotter and burn faster," said Chief Rob Ugaste of the Wauwatosa Fire Department, who also heads the Wisconsin Fire Chiefs Association.



Chief Ugaste and a number of other firefighters showed up to a hearing on the proposed change held by the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) Thursday morning.

"If we have sprinklers on the other hand, it keeps a fire in check or extinguishes it before we arrive," said Chief Ugaste.

Real estate developers are pushing the change, saying new buildings have a lot of other safety features that make the sprinklers unnecessary.

Brad Boycks, executive director of the Wisconsin Builders Association, said requiring the sprinklers will only only hurt renters financially.

"In the State of Wisconsin, for every $1,000 that is increased in the cost of a home, you price out 3,820 families from being able to afford that housing option," said Boycks.

Tanriverdi told 27 News it is expensive to live downtown, but she's torn about loosening the restrictions.

"You would hope that the landlord would actually care about their tenants living in their apartment buildings and that they would hope for the best for them and at least offer some kind of assistance and support for them, but that's in a perfect world situation," said Tanriverdi.

The fire chiefs also testified against a change in the state electrical code that would halt the future installation of electrical fire and electrocution prevention devices in new construction.

A spokesperson for DSPS said all comments will be reviewed before any recommendations are made to the Wisconsin State Legislature.