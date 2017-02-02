Beloit Police Sergeant injured by alleged 'drugged driver' during early morning crash

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Tonight, an 18-year-old Beloit man is facing serious charges after authorities say he crashed into a police SUV while he was driving under the influence of drugs.

"There's enough risk with the calls that we go to without just randomly driving down the street and finding yourself struck," Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski said about the terrifying Thursday early morning incident.

The unnamed patrol sergeant is a fourteen year veteran of the force who is lucky to be alive after the incident between Madison and McKinley.

"It was a full hit, a full hit to the front left quarter panel area, deploying both front and side airbags," Chief Zibolski said after the Beloiter ran a stop sign.

The crash was so bad, the sergeant couldn't get out of his vehicle until help arrived.

"He was kind of stuck in there until other officers could get in and open that door," Chief Zibolski said. "Which is kind of a scary situation because he didn't even know what happenen. His first thought, somebody shot the window off because the window shattered and poof the airbags deployed."

But Beloit's top cop says it could have been much worse.

"He was wearing his seatbelt, his vest, all things that we remind our personnel to do for safety," he said.

As for the squad SUV, it may be the end of the road.

"There is some significant damage to the vehicle, it may not be repairable."