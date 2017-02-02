Sendoff ceremonies held for deploying National Guard aviation units

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker and senior Wisconsin National Guard leaders helped sen off close to 100 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers Thursday.

The two separate ceremonies were held in Madison and West Bend.

The Madison-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation held a sendoff ceremony for nearly 60 Soldiers deploying to Kuwait. A second ceremony in West Bend helped send off close to 35 Soldiers of the West Bend-based Company C, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation deploying to Afghanistan.

National Guard leaders spoke words of encouragement before the soldiers' deployment.

"Those butterflies you're feeling? That's normal," said Major General Donald Dunbar. "Everybody who went through the combat zone their first time had those same butterflies. When you get overseas, they will turn to resolve, and wisdom, and steel."

Officials say both units trained extensively for their deployments and focused on specialized skills needed for aircraft maintenance, refueling, aerial gunnery, flight medic and hoist operations, and operating the UH-60 Black Hawk in various environments and conditions.