"Tim Tebow" tagging on Masonic Center in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit Police investigating some unusual graffiti on the outside of a Masonic Center.

It's been there for several days now and authorities don't believe it's gang related.

But it does feature some cryptic references to "Tim Tebow" on the walls of the West Grand building.

"One of the things that was spray painted made reference to John 3:15," Chief David Zibolski said.

"And Tim Tebow was renowned for saying John 3:15," he added.

Beloit Police say they don't think there are any religious implications attached to the tagging, but they continue to investigate.

