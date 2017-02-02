UPDATE: Madison Police arrest bank robbery suspect

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police have made an arrest in the robbery of the Old National Bank on Cottage Grove Road Thursday.

Officials were able to arrest Justin W. McBride, 28, of Dane County, after identifying him from bank surveillance images.

He was taken into custody at what police call a "high-risk" traffic stop early this morning in the 2000 block of Rusk Street.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say they are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank Thursday.

Madison Police say the suspect robbed the Old National Bank at 216 Cottage Grove Road early Thursday afternoon.

They say the suspect had a gun and got away with cash.

Witnesses say the robber got into an older, dark, four-door sedan with a bad muffler. They say someone else was driving, and the suspect was the passenger.

Police describe the suspect as a white man around 5'10". They say he appears to 160 pounds, has thin build, dark busy eyebrows, is wearing a red stocking cap, black scarf over his face, dark pea coat, and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.