Two people escape as truck breaks through ice in Green Lake County

VILLAGE OF KINGSTON (WKOW) -- Two people got out safely when their truck broke through the ice in Green Lake County.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Kingston Mill Pond around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, when someone reported two people standing on the roof of a vehicle that was mostly submerged. By the time officers got there, the two men were already on shore.

Neither of the men were hurt.

Deputies say the water was about five feet deep. The preliminary investigation shows the truck traveled on a recently-frozen over part of the pond where a river channel resides. "While ice is never completely safe, this winter has been a challenge with a mixture of inconsistent temperatures and periodic bouts of rain making ice conditions difficult at best," said Sheriff Mark Podoll.