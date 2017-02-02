UPDATE: Madison police say west side shooting is not random

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police say the people involved in a shooting Thursday night know each other. Detectives believe this was not a random shooting.



A man was shot and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to survive. The shooting happened around a parking lot on West Beltline Highway at about 7:30 p.m.



Anyone with information on the shooting can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.



*****



UPDATE: MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a male victim was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries Thursday night.

Dozens of officers could be seen scattered around a parking lot in the area of 2164 West Beltline Highway, outside Steinhafel's, at about 7:30 p.m. for a report of people shooting at each other.

Other than the one victim, no other injuries or property damage was reported.

Police say they do not have any suspect information at this time.

Those who were in the surrounding stores and others who parked in the parking lot were eventually able to leave. They were asked to give authorities their contact info in case police needed to talk to witnesses again.

-------------------

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police tell 27 News they are investigating a shooting on the city's west side.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the Steinhafel's on W. Beltline Highway.

At this point, police do not have any word on how many people may have been hurt. Officers tell 27 News they are still trying to secure the scene.

Stick with 27 News for the latest on this breaking story.