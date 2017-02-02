Violent crime down in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Violent crime is down in Beloit.

The city's 2016 crime report shows a two-percent drop in murders, assaults, sexual assaults and robberies.

But, even more encouraging to police is that they were able to clear 62% of the violent crime cases after just a 48% clearance rate a few years ago.

"And I'll say it's a really concerted effort of out detective bureau capacity, coupled with our patrol division and support personnel. And our really renewed focus on reducing crime here in disorder and Beloit, along with really great community support," said chief David Zibolski.

Zibolski took over as Beloit police chief last April, after serving as interim chief for several months.