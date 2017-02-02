Wisconsin man is official on-field commercial signaler for Super Bowl

ALLOUEZ (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin man will have a unique vantage point of the Super Bowl Sunday in Houston.

But it comes with a certain amount of pressure.

Paul Ihlenfeldt of Allouez, near Green Bay, will be on the sidelines wearing a bright orange sleeve; he's in charge of coordinating all the commercial breaks on the field.

Hired by the TV network, he's the ultimate middle man; between the network, the referees and the league.

"And you can only qualify for certain breaks at certain times and you can only take them at certain quarters, and then you can only get so much time, in fact we have to ask for an extra 10 seconds only twice a half, that's all we got, so if we're off by 10 seconds we're kind of in trouble, so it's pretty tight to the wire and gets a little hectic," he told WBAY.

Ihlenfeldt has been commercial signaler for the Packers games since 2000.

He follows in his late father's footsteps.

In 1998, Len Ihlenfeldt signaled the commercials in Super Bowl 33, which was the only other time the Atlanta Falcons ever played in the big game.