Wisconsin man is official on-field commercial signaler for Super Bowl

A man and two children are staying with relatives tonight after their Janesville home caught on fire Saturday morning.More >>
The United States' most advanced warplanes are roaring through Wisconsin as part of air combat exercises.More >>
Look up tonight! The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will be out in full force.More >>
Guaranty Bank has been closed by federal regulators - customers can still access funds through ATMs, debit cards and with checks.More >>
The man who died in a crash in Janesville Wednesday has now been identified.More >>
Whooping cranes have achieved two important nesting milestones toward creating a self-sustaining flock in eastern North America in their return to Wisconsin this spring.More >>
A 28-year-old man is facing drugged-driving related charges after Madison police arrested him on Park Street Friday night.More >>
The United States' most advanced warplanes are roaring through Wisconsin as part of air combat exercises.More >>
Madison Police are responding to a bicyclist vs. vehicle crash on the city's east side Saturday morning.More >>
The iconic High Noon Saloon is now owned by Frank Productions.More >>
One person is hurt and at least 10 are displaced after a fire breaks out in a Janesville apartment building.More >>
Multiple people reportedly called Madison Police Friday night saying there had been shots fired on the city's east side.More >>
This is a story about a father's love. It's about the lengths one brave Baraboo man is willing to go to make sure his son can have a chance at a more normal life. It's the kind of life his son, Caleb, used to have.More >>
All schools in the Beaver Dam Unified School District will run a regularly scheduled school day on Monday, May 8.More >>
