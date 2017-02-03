Family and friends hold candlelight vigil to honor Caroline Nosal

MADISON (WKOW) --- Several dozen family and friends gathered outside of Metro Market Thursday night for a candlelight vigil for Caroline Nosal.

Nosal was killed by Christopher O'Kroley as she left work at the store on Madison's east side one year ago.

The vigil began with group gathering at a memorial setup in her honor. They then went to the exact spot where Caroline died, where they lit candles and laid flowers for Nosal.

Her mother Jane performed an Irish ritual meant to release Caroline's soul to heaven. Her parents said they were overwhelmed by the community support.

“When this happened a lot of the young people and the adults in the store were just shattered, scared, confused. It's been a very difficult year for everybody. And so it's a year ago today and we decided it would be a good idea to bring closure a little bit. It'll never be close for us, but we thought we were going to bring it together for everybody,” Jane Nosal said.

“We had felt that when this all first happened, I said that if we don't change something then what we're basically saying is a 24-year-old women will die and I just find it completely unacceptable,” said Jim Nosal, Caroline's father.

Her parents talked about the need to end violence against women, something they say they will continue working towards in the future.