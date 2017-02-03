UPDATE: Mother says son was 'murdered' in officer-involved shooting in Walworth County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The mother of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Walworth County says her son shouldn't have died.

Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN-TV, spoke with Kris Kristl's mother on Friday, the day after her son was shot and killed. "They shouldn't have killed him, " she says. When asked why officers stopped her son, Kristl's mother responded, "He reached for his cell phone I guess and two police officers shot him...there's no reason for that, they could have shot him in his leg or knee if they were in fear of their life."

Both of the officers involved, an Elkhorn police officer and a Walworth County Sheriff's deputy, are now on administrative duty.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Walworth County Sheriff's Office and Elkhorn Police Department have now released the name of the suspect who was shot and killed in an officer involved shooting Thursday night.

Kris Kristl, 26, of Lake Geneva, was shot by police and died. The incident took place on County Highway H near Petrie Road in the Town of Geneva shortly before 8:00 p.m. No one else was injured.

The sheriff and Elkhorn Police Chief Joel Christensen say police were investigating a reckless driving complaint. Details of the shooting were not released.

The Walworth County Deputy involved has been with the Sheriff's Office for two years, with a total of six years in law enforcement. The Elkhorn officer has been with the department for eight years. Per procedure, both the deputy and officer have been placed on administrative duty.

Our sister station WISN says Kristl, according to court records, is a convicted felon and was found guilty 10 years ago of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice has been called to Walworth County after a fatal officer-involved shooting.



Our affiliate says the shooting happened Thursday night in the town of Geneva at Highway H and Petrie Road. The Walworth County Sheriff says the shooting involved a Walworth County deputy and a patrol officer with the Elkhorn Police Department.



A man was shot and killed. The deputy and police officer were not hurt. The names of the man and the officers have not been released.



GENEVA (WKOW) -- A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Geneva in Walworth County.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office called investigators from the state Department of Justice to the scene, according to our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV.



No deputies were hurt.