Magnus, 3-year-old hound, looking for permanent home

MADISON (WKOW) -- Magnus, a very sweet three-year-old hound mix, is looking for a permanent home.

Magnus is staying at the Dane County Humane Society. Marissa DeGroot says Magnus would love to find a family that is active and has a fenced yard. He would do best in a single family home because the hound in him likes to bark!

Marissa says Magnus does well with other dogs, but can seem a little rude at first. So, don't rush any introductions! He can also get jumpy if there are kids in the home, but he would love for them to be involved in his training.

All this month, pet owners can help all the animals at the Dane County Humane Society just by buying food. Mounds Pet Food Warehouse will donate 10% of their pet food sales from Dane County locations to DCHS, up to $75,000. Also, Natural Balance will donate an additional 10% from sales of their dry dog and cat food to DCHS. The promotion is running all of February.