Healthy spin on Super Bowl Sunday snacks

MADISON (WKOW) -- A healthy Super Bowl Sunday snack might sound like an oxymoron, but we've found three recipes that won't compromise on taste.

In our six o'clock hour of Wake Up Wisconsin Friday morning, Chef Julie Andrews, a registered dietitian and top chef at UW Health at the American Center, demonstrates how to make her three Super Bowl Sunday snacks that won't kill your diet. They are three cheese sweet potato queso, chipotle chicken stuffed potato skins and crispy taco cups.

The exact recipes are posted below for you to recreate at home.

Three Cheese Sweet Potato Queso

Ingredients:

4 Tbsp. butter

½ small yellow onion, finely minced

2-3 cloves garlic, finely minced

4 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 ½ cups low fat milk

1 cup cooked sweet potato*

½ Tbsp. chili powder

½- ¾ tsp. coarse salt

¼ tsp. ground black pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper

2 cups shredded cheese (mix of Mexican blend, pepper jack, sharp cheddar)

Tortilla chips or raw veggies, for serving

Directions:

1. Heat butter in a large saucepan to medium heat. Add onion and saute 3-4 minutes, until very soft. Add garlic and saute 30-60 seconds, until fragrant. Whisk in flour and cook 3-4 minutes. Turn up heat to medium-high. Slowly whisk in milk until combined. Allow to cook, whisking frequently, for 2-3 minutes. Turn down heat to medium and whisk in cooked sweet potato until combined. If mixture is lumpy, use an immersion blender to puree until very smooth. Stir in chili powder, salt, black pepper and cayenne. Whisk in cheeses and simmer until cheese is completely melted.

2. Serve with tortilla chips or veggies.

Serves 8-12

Chipotle Chicken Stuffed Potato Skins

Ingredients:

3 medium Yukon gold potatoes, washed

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts

Dash salt and ground black pepper

Cooking spray

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Juice and zest of 1 lime

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, minced

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. cumin

1 ½ Tbsp. chili powder

1 (8 oz.) can Mexican-style corn

? cup reduced fat sharp cheddar cheese

¼ cup cilantro, chopped, for garnish

½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt, for garnish

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Prick potatoes all over with a fork. Place in the oven and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until fork tender.

2. Place chicken breast in a greased baking dish and season with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, lime, garlic, chipotle peppers, oregano, cumin and chili powder. Season with a dash of salt and pepper. Whisk together until combined. Pour about half the marinade on the chicken breast. Place the chicken in the oven and roast for about 25 minutes, until the chicken shreds easily with a fork. Add corn to the shredded chicken. Set aside.

3. When potatoes are done, turn oven up to 400°F. Once potatoes have cooled a bit, cut potatoes in half lengthwise and scrape out the potato, leaving the peel; place in a baking dish, skin side down. Brush the potato skins with the remaining chipotle marinade. Bake skins for 5 minutes. Remove skins from the oven and add a scoop of the chicken/corn mixture in each skin. Top with shredded cheese and bake for another 6-10 minutes, until cheese is melted.

4. Top with cilantro and Greek yogurt. Serve!

Serves 6-8

Crispy Taco Cups

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. oil

1 bell pepper, diced

1 lb. ground turkey or chicken

1 (4 oz.) can diced green chilies

1 ½ Tbsp. chili powder

2 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. smoked paprika

½ tsp. garlic powder

Pinch coarse salt and ground black pepper

6 large whole wheat tortillas

1 cup fat free refried beans

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Salsa, guacamole and plain Greek yogurt, for serving

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a large skillet, heat oil to medium heat. Add pepper and ground turkey or chicken. Cook until meat is browned. Stir in green chilies and seasonings, through black pepper.

3. Cut tortillas into a square shape and then cut each into 4 smaller sized squares. Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray. Line each cup with a tortilla square.

4. Add a dollop of refried beans, a scoop of the meat mixture, and a scoop of shredded cheese. Repeat with remaining cups. Bake 18-20 minutes, until cups are golden brown.

5. Top with salsa, guacamole and Greek yogurt.

Serves 12