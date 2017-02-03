American Heart Association urges you to "Go Red For Women" today - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

American Heart Association urges you to "Go Red For Women" today

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- People around the country will wear red today, Friday, February 3, to show support for women affected by heart disease.

Go Red For Women is an annual campaign to bring awareness and donate funds to help research heart disease during American Heart Month. Men and women are encouraged to wear red for National Wear Red Day.

The American Heart Association says cardiovascular disease in the U.S. kills about one woman every 80 seconds. But, most cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. It urges women to "know their numbers;" to get tested for: Total Cholesterol, HDL (good) Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar and Body Mass Index.

To learn more about National Wear Red Day and the Go Red For Women campaign, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.