American Heart Association urges you to "Go Red For Women" today

MADISON (WKOW) -- People around the country will wear red today, Friday, February 3, to show support for women affected by heart disease.

Go Red For Women is an annual campaign to bring awareness and donate funds to help research heart disease during American Heart Month. Men and women are encouraged to wear red for National Wear Red Day.

The American Heart Association says cardiovascular disease in the U.S. kills about one woman every 80 seconds. But, most cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. It urges women to "know their numbers;" to get tested for: Total Cholesterol, HDL (good) Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar and Body Mass Index.

To learn more about National Wear Red Day and the Go Red For Women campaign, click here.