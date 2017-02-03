Super Bowl Weather Stats

MADISON (WKOW) -- With a half-century of Super Bowls behind us, we can look back and remember the game days that were most impacted by weather. AccuWeather.com compiled some fun facts:

Two Super Bowls had snow on game day. Those were in 1982 & 2006. Both were in Michigan.

About a third of bowls have been played indoors.

The rainiest bowl was in 2007 when .92" of rain fell on the game in Florida.

Super Bowl 2017 will be played in Houston, Texas where the weather will be warm and breezy with just a slight concern for some rain. Officials will decide on game day whether or not the dome will be closed.

