Sun Prairie man arrested after hit and run in town of Burke - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sun Prairie man arrested after hit and run in town of Burke

TOWN OF BURKE (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie man was arrested after being found lying in a snowbank after a hit and run.

Dane County Sheriff's officials say they were called to a hit and run at State Highway 19 and Portage Road in the town of Burke at about 1:30 Friday morning.

Deputies then found 61-year-old Paul Dupuis laying in the snow next to his damaged car. Officials concluded he hit an unoccupied vehicle and drove off. Authorities arrested him for a 4th Offense OWI.

