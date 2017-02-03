Lake Hallie woman rejected for plea bargain on OWI charges invol - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lake Hallie woman rejected for plea bargain on OWI charges involving children

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin judge has rejected a plea deal that would've sent a woman to jail for six months for her ninth drunken-driving offense.
The decision means Lisa M. Badciong will be tried on charges including driving while intoxicated ninth offense with a minor child in the vehicle.

Court documents say Badciong was found unresponsive in her running vehicle on June 2 in a Burger King drive-thru in Lake Hallie. Police say two children -- a 2-year-old and a 9-month-old -- were in the car, along with a half-bottle of vodka.

Police say her blood-alcohol level was 0.32.

Her attorney says Badciong was having trouble coping with her son's suicide. Prosecutors didn't want a long prison sentence, but the judge says treatment Badciong received for three such offenses in 2008 didn't work.
 

