UW-Madison law students hold rally against immigration order

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of UW-Madison law students demonstrated on Bascom Hill Friday afternoon, in support of their fellow students affected by the new federal travel ban.

The rally was lead by several student speakers explaining their concerns about the executive order, which temporarily bans travel into the US from seven majority-Muslim countries.

In between speeches, students chanted "this is what democracy looks like" while holding up signs in protest of President Trump's order.

"There's a lot of tension right now, a lot of nervous and angry energy, both at the law school and just here on campus," said UW-Madison law student Dan Schneider, who helped lead the rally.

Schneider says the protest was meant to bring people together and show solidarity to all UW students.

"Students at this university aren't going to stand for immigrants being intimidated, for Muslim students from being intimated, or for any students being intimidated," he said.

Speakers at the rally included several law school students, members of the ACLU, and also students of Muslim faith.

Among the speakers, was Naman Siad, who was born and raised in Madison. Her parents immigrated from Somalia, which is one of the countries listed in the order.

"I thought about my family, I thought about my grandmother that lives in Somalia, and I thought about anyone who wants to come to those countries for a better life and how we sent a message letting them know we're going to shut our doors, it broke my heart," said Siad.

After the protest, students left their signs near the statue of Abe Lincoln, on top of Bascom Hill, leaving behind a symbolic message.

"We want our elected officials to take notice, we want our administration to take notice," said Schnieder.

UW officials say they're aware of at least 115 students, faculty and staff affected by president trump's executive order.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank has stated the university "will not provide information on immigration status of its students, faculty or staff unless required to do so under force of law."

Still, law students say they'd like to also hear from the UW Board of Regents.