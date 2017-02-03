Attorney: Green Bay Mayor completes sentence for campaign financ - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Attorney: Green Bay Mayor completes sentence for campaign finance violations

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt has completed all conditions of his sentencing for election fraud, according to a statement from attorney Patrick J. Knight.

WKOW'S Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports Knight released a statement saying the mayor submitted proof of fifty hours of community service, which he completed at non-profit organizations in Green Bay; and full payment of costs and fines.

Knight says the case is now closed.

In December, Schmitt was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and a $4,000 fine for violating Wisconsin’s campaign finance laws.

Campaign finance records show the mayor accepted thousands in illegal donations while running for mayor between 2011 and 2015.

He pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges related to the violations.

WBAY reports despite calls for the mayor to step down, Schmitt has said he intends to serve out his term.

