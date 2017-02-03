2 arrested, numerous drugs seized in Sauk County drug bust - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

2 arrested, numerous drugs seized in Sauk County drug bust

BARABOO (WKOW) --  Two people have been arrested, and drugs, cash, and paraphernalia have been seized following a search warrant executed in the City of Baraboo.

The Sauk County Drug Task Force says they obtained and executed the search warrant as a result of on-going drug investigations.

At the residence at 309 Mulberry Street in Baraboo, drugs, cash, and paraphernalia were seized. This included more than 200 grams of Marijuana, 11.6 grams of LSD, 1.1 grams of Cocaine, 2.3 grams of Crack Cocaine, 1.8 grams of Meth, several grams of DMT, and $19,590 in cash.

51-year-old William Zierdt, of Baraboo and 42-year-old Carrie Christofano of Baraboo were arrested. They face multiple charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public school.

While officers were serving the warrant, the Al. Behrman Elementary School was placed into Administrative hold to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The investigation is ongoing.

