Wisconsin woman wins $10,000 in nationwide weight loss challenge

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local woman received the gift of a lifetime Friday.

After competing in a year-long national challenge through Farrell's Extreme Bodyshaping in Fitchburg, Julie Iverson was crowned the winner.

For her prize, she was awarded $10,000.

Iverson competed against 200 other women from more than 60 other Farrell's locations across the country.

She says the experience has given her more than a cash reward.

"My life has completely changed, regardless of this check," Iverson said. "This check is awesome, but my life is just so much different than it was a year ago."

The owner of Farrell's, Lance Farrell, traveled from Iowa to surprise Iverson with the prize check. He says the idea behind the year-long challenge is to give people in his program a reason to stick with the workout regimen.

He says the end result is extremely rewarding.

"I'm so incredibly proud, it's hard to put into words," Farrell said. "Its just the most fun, exciting thing you can do."