Reedsburg woman struck by semi near Delton Friday

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
TOWN OF DELTON (WKOW) – Sauk County officials say a Reedsburg woman is in the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a semi truck Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Chip Meister says in a news release it happened on State Highway H near Mirror Lake Road around noon.

Their investigation shows the 52-year-old woman, whose name is not being released, walked into the path of an eastbound semi. The sheriff told the Baraboo News Republic the woman had parked her car on Mirror Lake Road near the intersection with State Highway 33 prior to the incident.  It's not known why she walked onto the highway.

The woman was taken by Med Flight with serious injuries to UW Hospital in Madison.

The semi driver is a 43-year-old man from North Freedom who works for a Baraboo company.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriffs Office Accident Reconstruction Team.   

