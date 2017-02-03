No. 1 Wisconsin women nab program's 500th victory with 6-1 win over Bemidji State

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Per UW Athletics) – Emily Clark and Abby Roque each scored twice to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 6-1 win, the program’s 500th triumph, against Bemidji State on Friday afternoon at the Sanford Center.

The Badgers became the 10th program in NCAA Division 1 women’s hockey to garner 500 triumphs and the second school in the WCHA to accomplish the feat.

After Clark scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the game, Roque scored UW’s next two goals to give the Badgers a 4-1 lead after two periods.

Sydney McKibbon and Sam Cogan scored in the third to propel Wisconsin to its 11th-straight win.

Roque ended the day with three points, while Sarah Nurse also earned three points thanks to a trio of assists.

Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 27 of the 28 shots she faced to earn her 91st career victory, which moves the senior into a tie for second in school history for career wins with Jessie Vetter.

UW and Bemidji State wrap up their series on Saturday at 3 p.m.