No. 1 Wisconsin women nab program's 500th victory with 6-1 win over Bemidji State

36 drivers from across the Midwest took part in the Joe Shear Classic, including last year's winner Ty Majeski. Sunday's race kicked off the ARCA Midwest Tour at the Madison International Speedway.More >>
Eric Thames broke out of his slump with a home run and three hits, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team balanced offensive firepower with a strong defensive front, securing the Big Ten series sweep over Maryland with a 5-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Maryland Softball Stadium.More >>
Wisconsin head men's basketball coach Greg Gard and his wife Michelle hosted a Garding Against Cancer inaugural event at the Kohl Center Saturday night to continue to raise funds for cancer research.More >>
The Madison Radicals welcomed their fans with an 18-16 home opening win over the Chicago Wildfire at Breese Stevens Field Saturday night.More >>
Josh Harrison singled home Gift Ngoepe with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday night.More >>
The Green Bay Packers welcomed in their rookie class for the 2017 season on Friday with day one of their rookie mini camp at the Don Hutson Center. Linebacker Vince Biegel injuried his hand on the first day.More >>
Ailing Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun had an MRI on his strained right arm on Friday and was unavailable as the team opened a three-game series in Pittsburgh.More >>
On the opening day of rookie minicamp, the Packers announced a flurry of signings. The team has already inked deals with five of their draft picks. In addition, the team signed 15 rookie free agents.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team balanced offensive firepower with a strong defensive front, securing the Big Ten series sweep over Maryland with a 5-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Maryland Softball Stadium.More >>
Wisconsin head men's basketball coach Greg Gard and his wife Michelle hosted a Garding Against Cancer inaugural event at the Kohl Center Saturday night to continue to raise funds for cancer research.More >>
The Green Bay Packers welcomed in their rookie class for the 2017 season on Friday with day one of their rookie mini camp at the Don Hutson Center. Linebacker Vince Biegel injuried his hand on the first day.More >>
The Badger men's hockey team will look to build off the improvement they showed in Tony Granato's first season at the helm. Granato unveiled the schedule for his second season, which will have it's challenges.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Healthcare Act, a new bill, the GOP hopes to replace Obamacare with, still has the nation, and politicians divided following it's approval in the House of Representatives Thursday.More >>
TVs, DVRs, DVD players, audio equipment, gaming systems – together they can create a twisted web of wires. One remedy which doubles as décor might inspire you to clear your own cord clutter.More >>
Officials say Lake County Deputy Dean Zipes was fired after allegedly pulling out his firearm and stun gun, and waving them around while quoting lines from Denzel Washington's character in "Training Day".More >>
Several organizations in Wisconsin that rely on Medicaid are regrouping, after House Republicans passed the American Health Care Act. The AHCA would cut roughly $800 billion out of Medicaid over ten years.More >>
Hundreds gathered in Madison on Friday to help fight against heart disease and stroke.More >>
Tempers flared in northeast Wisconsin Friday over the American Health Care Act passed by House Republicans this week. Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) lost his cool with a Democratic county executive who confronted him on the legislation in Appleton.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) told reporters Friday he would consider opting out of a provision in the American Health Care Act that requires insurance companies to cover pre-existing health conditions at no added cost.More >>
Just outside of Savanna, Georgia multiple businesses were damaged by storms that rolled through Thursday evening.More >>
Cinco de Mayo - or the 5th of May - is a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.More >>
Republican leaders in the State Assembly unveiled a far-reaching transportation plan Thursday that would raise taxes on gasoline, while cutting income taxes down to a flat tax of just four percent by 2028.More >>
