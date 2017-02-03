Former Wisconsin police officer pleads guilty to murdering Minnesota woman

ROCHESTER, MN (WKOW) -- A former Wisconsin police officer pleaded guilty Friday in the murder of Laura Simonson.

Authorities say 55-year-old Steven Zelich choked the 37-year-old to death during sex.

Simonson's life was cut short and now her family tries to move forward.

"People say great you've got closure, I'm just like no you don't it's just one more hurdle that you've gotten over in trying to find a new normal in your life," said Niki Carlson, Simonson's sister.

When they find that new normal, one person will still be missing.

In 2014 after a year of searching, the body of Laura Simonson was found cut up in a suitcase along Lake Geneva.

Her sister Niki Carlson talks about how much she misses her.

"I'm lucky enough to have all her kids that remind me of her so much."

For the first time, Simonson's children came face-to-face Friday in a Minnesota court room with the man who killed their mother.

Zelich told investigators he accidentally choked Simonson to death during sex, then left her remains in a suitcase for six months.

The former suburban Milwaukee police office was emotionless as he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Family members said despite how her body was found, their memory of Simonson will not be tarnished.

"She was my best friend. She knew me from top to bottom and she was thinking the words I was gonna say," said Laura's daughter Sarah Simonson.

Zelich's defense Mark Ostrem said he's deeply remorseful, but it doesn't add up.

"He knew how to do CPR and he didn't he could've saved Laura’s life and he didn't," Ostrem said.

The family will now try to move on and look to the future.

"Things like this are tragic and awful. But you also have to stay positive and move ahead," said Todd Simonson, Laura's ex-husband.