Wisconsin cow sets new milk production record

WALDO (WKOW) -- There's a cow in Wisconsin that gives more milk than any other cow in the nation.

You could call her the "dairy queen."

Her name is "My Gold" and she lives in Waldo, in Sheboygan County.

My Gold produced 77,480 pounds of milk last year.

The success is in the genes.

My Gold's mother used to hold the record.

"And now her daughter has come along and matched it and beat her by actually 5,000 pounds," owner Tom Kestell told WBAY.

Kestell says My Gold is well fed and taken care of, which helps her production.

She also has a bunch of sisters, and he says one of them may break her record someday.