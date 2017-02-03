What to do besides watch the Super Bowl this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Millions of people are expected to watch Super Bowl 51.

But since the Packers aren't in the game, many of you may be looking for something else to do around Madison this weekend.

One option is the RV and Camper Show at the Alliant Energy Center.

It runs through Sunday.

Tickets are $8 for adults.

A spokeswoman for the local tourism bureau says there are also other events, depending on your interests.

"Everybody has a little bit of a different taste. Some people are sports fans, some people are not. Some people love the outdoors, some would rather be on their couch, so we try and curate the most diverse sort of offerings," said Visit Madison spokesperson Judy Frankel.

On Sunday you can also check out the Frozen Assets Festival at the Edgewater Hotel, Orchid Quest at Olbrich Gardens and there's a Badgers men's basketball game, if you can find tickets.