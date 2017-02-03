Shooting in parking lot prompts concerns from police and shoppers

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a shooting that sent many shoppers and others grabbing a bite to eat to duck for cover on Madison's west side Thursday night. The shooting isn't only a concern for police, but also for those who are frequently in the area.

The shooting happened Thursday night in the parking lot of the Steinhafels along the West Beltline Highway around 7:30 p.m. Madison police say a man was in his SUV, along with a passenger when a man walked up and shot the driver.

"Suddenly there's a man with a gun and he fires at least once into the vehicle and shoots the driver in the arm," said MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Authorities say the suspect is still on the run and they still don't have a good description of the man. They are now looking through surveillance video to see if the incident was caught on camera.

Police believe the man in the vehicle was targeted. The passenger was left unharmed, while the driver is recovering from his injury.

But the shooting is still unsettling to frequent shoppers in the area like Donneshia Kellogg and her son Donti.

"Ah no, it's crazy. It's crazy," said Kellogg who was shocked by the news.

"This is the first time I actually heard about a shooting out here. It was pretty shocking," said Donti.

The location of the gunfire was just as much of a concern to police who say they've seen more violence happening in public places.

"It all depends on where people who are having a feud might see one another and then they start to shoot," DeSpain said. "We had several people who were afraid for their lives at the moment that these shots were fired."

And that's exactly why Kellog says she will think twice about going shopping in that area.