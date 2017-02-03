U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship this weekend in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- This weekend you can see the nation's best snow sculptors in Lake Geneva.

The city is hosting the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.

Artists get a block of snow that's 8 feet in diameter and 9 feet high and then get to work.

Long-time sculptor Lyden Bute says there's nothing like it.

"I've been doing them all my life, as a child and into my second childhood and my third childhood. Now, it's kinda just a really fun thing to do. And the sculptors, it's kind of like a big family."

Sculptors have been at it since Wednesday and judging is Saturday.

The winner gets a trophy and an invite to an international competition.