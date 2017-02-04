Shoppers stock up for Super Bowl Sunday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Shoppers stock up for Super Bowl Sunday

SCHOFIELD (WAOW) -- Many are already heading to the market to stock up for Super Bowl Sunday.

Managers at Trig's in Schofield say this is one of their busiest times of the year.

They are constantly restocking isles and making sure customers get the best deals. So what are the top things people are buying?

"It's always alcohol. Then always entertaining snacks and such like pizzas, snack sticks, crackers, dips and our deli is pretty popular with such items like that," said Trig's assistant manager, Jake Sischo.

Only Thanksgiving tops Super Bowl Sunday for food consumption in the U.S.

