Fire closed down part of WIS 73 early Saturday

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- All lanes of WIS 73 were closed for about three hours Saturday morning because of a fire.

The fire was at a home located near Hillcrest Dr. and WIS 73 outside Cambridge in Christiana. According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, a family was home, but they all made it out okay. No firefighters were hurt either.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the cause and estimated damages.