Fire closed down part of WIS 73 early Saturday

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- All lanes of WIS 73 were closed for about three hours Saturday morning because of a fire. 

The fire was at a home located near Hillcrest Dr. and WIS 73 outside Cambridge in Christiana.  According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, a family was home, but they all made it out okay.  No firefighters were hurt either. 

The sheriff's office is still investigating the cause and estimated damages. 

