Mobile food pantries help thousands of older adults in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A food bank has been serving many older adults in need with mobile food pantries in northern Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2knFDih ) reports that older people make up close to 10 percent of the more than 44,000 people Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank serves annually in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The food bank has been traveling to Wisconsin cities such as Bayfield, Hurley and Solon Springs to deliver food.

More than a quarter of the 370 households using the mobile food pantries in northern Wisconsin include people more than 65 years old. Sixty-six-year-old

Bonnie MacLellan, who has benefited from the program, says whatever money she can save on food helps her pay for health care.