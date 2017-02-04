UPDATE: Silver alert for 66-year-old woman canceled - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Silver alert for 66-year-old woman canceled

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Mary Bittner has been found safe. ********KENOSHA (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a state-wide Silver Alert for 66-year-old Mary Bittner, who authorities say has some cognitive impairment. Kenosha police say she was last seen Friday around 2:00 p.m.  She is driving a brown 2015 Kia Soul with WI plates 835-HDD. (The model shown here is similar.)  Ms. Bittner is about 5'5” and weighs 160 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a gray coat. Anyone with information is asked to call Kenosha Police at 262-605-5212.
