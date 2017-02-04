UPDATE: 500 rally in Janesville over immigration ban

UPDATE (WKOW) -- More than 500 spent the afternoon in Downtown Janesville, standing in solidarity against President Trump's immigration ban.

Demonstrators walked from Jefferson Park to Speaker Paul Ryan's office. Many say they are disappointed Speaker Ryan went along with the Executive Order.

"I was hopeful when he became Speaker of the House, I thought the Republicans are getting an intelligent leader from Wisconsin," Madison's Jim Dexheimer said. "But I've totally lost faith," he added.

Naturalized citizen Reverend Neddy Astudillo doesn't want Speaker Ryan to forget the immigrants in his community.

"He's not ignorant of who lives there, it is fair and just to give them [immigrants] the same rights that everyone else has," the Beloiter said.

Police say the protest was peaceful and no arrests were made.

Another protest in Janesville is planned for Sunday. It focuses on Republican lawmakers' plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

It's runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Speaker Ryan's Office.

