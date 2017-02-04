Minor flooding expected as warning issued for Wisconsin River at - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Minor flooding expected as warning issued for Wisconsin River at Portage

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Wisconsin River at Portage. Officials say the high water is from buildup of an ice dam on the river south of the area. 

A news release from Columbia County Emergency Management says flood stage there is 17.0 feet. Just before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, the river level was at 17.34 feet.

The river is forecast to reach 17.5 feet this evening and fall below flood stage by Tuesday night. 

Officials say minor flooding is occurring right now, with flooded roads in the lower areas of Blackhawk Park. 

If you need of help, you can call  the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 742-4166 Extension 1 for immediate assistance.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.