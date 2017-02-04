Minor flooding expected as warning issued for Wisconsin River at Portage

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Wisconsin River at Portage. Officials say the high water is from buildup of an ice dam on the river south of the area.

A news release from Columbia County Emergency Management says flood stage there is 17.0 feet. Just before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, the river level was at 17.34 feet.

The river is forecast to reach 17.5 feet this evening and fall below flood stage by Tuesday night.

Officials say minor flooding is occurring right now, with flooded roads in the lower areas of Blackhawk Park.

If you need of help, you can call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 742-4166 Extension 1 for immediate assistance.