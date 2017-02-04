Chosy and House Take Top Spots at Southern Regional

Over 140 athletes competed at the first ever Southern Regional Cross Country Ski Championships held at University Ridge Saturday morning in Madison.

Cullen Chosy of Madison finished first in the boys high school race with a time of 16:58.2 for team Madnorski.

"It was a great course. University Ridge did a great job with the grooming." Said Chosy "It was really fast, so thanks to them for putting on a good race. "

In the high schools girls race Alice House took the top spot with a time of 19:52.8 for team Blackhawk.

"I was really hoping to place today in conference." Said House. "This is our last race before state. So it kind of grantees you for a good spot to start in state."

The state championship race is next weekend in Cable Wisconsin.

To view the final results from the southern regional race, click here.