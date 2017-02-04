No. 14 Ohio State Hands Wisconsin 10th Straight Loss

The Big Ten's leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell scored 32 points in 25 minutes to lead the No. 14 Buckeyes to a 96-68 win over Wisconsin at the Kohl Center on Saturday.

Mitchell scored 17 points in the first quarter as Ohio State never trailed in the game in the win.

It was a good day for the Badgers from the free throw line. Wisconsin made 31 free throws, going 31-of-36 from the charity striple. UW’s 31 made FTs were the most since making 35 vs. DePaul on March 19, 2000 and 6th-most in a game in school history. UW’s 86.1 percent is the team’s second best on the year.

Cayla McMorris shot a career best 14-of-14 from the free-throw line, which ranks third on the UW single-game record list. The school record is 17-of-17, held by Michele Kozelka (vs. Green Bay, 12/5/89) and Keisha Anderson (vs. UC Santa Barbara, 11/30/96).

With the loss the Badgers drop to (5-18) overall and (0-10) in the Big Ten. Wisconsin will host Nebraska on Thursday.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)