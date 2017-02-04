No. 14 Ohio State Hands Wisconsin 10th Straight Loss - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

No. 14 Ohio State Hands Wisconsin 10th Straight Loss

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Big Ten's leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell scored 32 points in 25 minutes to lead the No. 14 Buckeyes to a 96-68 win over Wisconsin at the Kohl Center on Saturday.

Mitchell scored 17 points in the first quarter as Ohio State never trailed in the game in the win.

It was a good day for the Badgers from the free throw line. Wisconsin made 31 free throws, going 31-of-36 from the charity striple. UW’s 31 made FTs were the most since making 35 vs. DePaul on March 19, 2000 and 6th-most in a game in school history. UW’s 86.1 percent is the team’s second best on the year.

Cayla McMorris shot a career best 14-of-14 from the free-throw line, which ranks third on the UW single-game record list. The school record is 17-of-17, held by Michele Kozelka (vs. Green Bay, 12/5/89) and Keisha Anderson (vs. UC Santa Barbara, 11/30/96).

With the loss the Badgers drop to (5-18) overall and (0-10) in the Big Ten. Wisconsin will host Nebraska on Thursday.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.