World Cancer Day observed in many countries worldwide Saturday

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND (WKOW) -- Event planners say a truly global observance is going on today in the fight against cancer.

World Cancer day aims to save millions of preventable deaths each year by raising awareness and education about the disease, pressing both governments and individuals across the world to take action.

Dr. Cary Adams, Chief Executive Officer, Union for International Cancer Control says people around the world can play an active role in the fight against cancer by being physically active. “Around a third of all cancers are preventable through lifestyle changes, such as increasing physical activity and leading a less sedentary lifestyle."

He says aside from prevention, more and more research is showing that physical activity significantly helps cancer patients, not only to manage the side-effects of treatment such as fatigue, depression and heart damage, but also in reducing the risk of the disease worsening or recurring.

Data from the World Cancer Research Fund International list the following as the most common forms of cancer (outside of melanoma,):

Lung cancer was the most common cancer worldwide contributing 13% of the total number of new cases diagnosed in 2012.

Breast cancer (women only) was the second most common cancer with nearly 1.7 million new cases in 2012.

Colorectal cancer was the third most common cancer with nearly 1.4 million new cases in 2012.

World Cancer Day takes place every year on February 4th; it was first observed at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium in Paris conference February 4, 2000.