East side bank robbed Saturday in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a man who robbed the Associated Bank on the east side of town late Saturday morning.

Lt. Anthony Bitterman says in a news release officers were called to 4402 East Towne Blvd after the suspect entered the building shortly before 11:30 a.m.He demanded money from a teller and stated he had a gun.

The teller provided an unknown amount of cash; the man left on foot and reportedly disappeared from sight. Police canvassed the area but didn't find anything.

No one was injured.

The investigation is on-going as police continue to look for the suspect, who is described as a white man who is about six feet tall. He was wearing a black hat and a black ski mask, a grey sweatshirt with a red hood and light blue pants.