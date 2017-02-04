East side bank robbed Saturday in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

East side bank robbed Saturday in Madison

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a man who robbed the Associated Bank on the east side of town late Saturday morning.

Lt. Anthony Bitterman says in a news release officers were called to 4402 East Towne Blvd after the suspect entered the building shortly before 11:30 a.m.He demanded money from a teller and stated he had a gun.

The teller provided an unknown amount of cash; the man left on foot and reportedly disappeared from sight. Police canvassed the area but didn't find anything. 

No one was injured. 

The investigation is on-going as police continue to look for the suspect, who is described as a white man who is about six feet tall. He was wearing a black hat and a black ski mask, a grey sweatshirt with a red hood and light blue pants.  

