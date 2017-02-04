No. 1 Badgers battle back, top Beavers 4-2

After ending the regular season with a (17-7) overall record the Wisconsin men's tennis team has qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010.More >>
The Packers signed five rookie free agents following their rookie minicamp.More >>
The Badgers softball team has drawn the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin will face 11th-seeded Iowa in the opening round on Thursday night at about 6 p.m. CT in Ann Arbor, MI.More >>
A handful of the biggest names on the PGA Champions Tour have committed to playing in the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course. Nick Faldo, John Daly, Billy Andrade, Rocco Mediate, and Duffy Waldorf recently added their names to the list of entrants.More >>
36 drivers from across the Midwest took part in the Joe Shear Classic, including last year's winner Ty Majeski. Sunday's race kicked off the ARCA Midwest Tour at the Madison International Speedway.More >>
Eric Thames broke out of his slump with a home run and three hits, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team balanced offensive firepower with a strong defensive front, securing the Big Ten series sweep over Maryland with a 5-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Maryland Softball Stadium.More >>
Wisconsin head men's basketball coach Greg Gard and his wife Michelle hosted a Garding Against Cancer inaugural event at the Kohl Center Saturday night to continue to raise funds for cancer research.More >>
The Madison Radicals welcomed their fans with an 18-16 home opening win over the Chicago Wildfire at Breese Stevens Field Saturday night.More >>
The Green Bay Packers welcomed in their rookie class for the 2017 season on Friday with day one of their rookie mini camp at the Don Hutson Center. Linebacker Vince Biegel injuried his hand on the first day.More >>
EAST HANOVER (WKOW) -- Some exciting news coming from the makers of your favorite dunkable cookies. Oreo brand cookies releasing interesting and new limited edition, "Firework" flavor Oreo cookies, Monday.More >>
Gander Mountain's website said its locations nationwide are going out of business, but the CEO of Camping World, which just acquired the chain, said that's not true and also said the DeForest location is one that will be saved.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Healthcare Act, a new bill, the GOP hopes to replace Obamacare with, still has the nation, and politicians divided following it's approval in the House of Representatives Thursday.More >>
TVs, DVRs, DVD players, audio equipment, gaming systems – together they can create a twisted web of wires. One remedy which doubles as décor might inspire you to clear your own cord clutter.More >>
Officials say Lake County Deputy Dean Zipes was fired after allegedly pulling out his firearm and stun gun, and waving them around while quoting lines from Denzel Washington's character in "Training Day".More >>
Several organizations in Wisconsin that rely on Medicaid are regrouping, after House Republicans passed the American Health Care Act. The AHCA would cut roughly $800 billion out of Medicaid over ten years.More >>
Hundreds gathered in Madison on Friday to help fight against heart disease and stroke.More >>
Tempers flared in northeast Wisconsin Friday over the American Health Care Act passed by House Republicans this week. Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) lost his cool with a Democratic county executive who confronted him on the legislation in Appleton.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) told reporters Friday he would consider opting out of a provision in the American Health Care Act that requires insurance companies to cover pre-existing health conditions at no added cost.More >>
Just outside of Savanna, Georgia multiple businesses were damaged by storms that rolled through Thursday evening.More >>
