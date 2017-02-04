No. 1 Badgers battle back, top Beavers 4-2

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Per UW Athletics) – After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team scored four goals in the final 35 minutes to earn a 4-2 win over Bemidji State on Saturday at the Sanford Center.

After giving up a first-period goal, junior Emily Clark scored Wisconsin’s (26-2-1, 21-2-1-1 WCHA) first goal with five minutes left in the second to tie the game with Bemidji State (9-16-3, 5-16-3-1 WCHA) 1-1 before scoring the game-winner early in the third period. The junior ended the weekend with four goals, two of which were game-winning efforts.

Junior Annie Pankowski and freshman Mekenzie Steffen also scored in UW’s 12th-straight win. Pankowski now has 27 points during UW’s winning streak and has recorded at least one point in each game of the run.

Ann-Renée Desbiens passed Jessie Vetter for second in program history in career wins, earning her 92nd career triumph on Saturday. The senior stopped 16 of the 18 shots she faced to improve to 22-1-1 this season.

UW outshot Bemidji State 43-18, including a 23-3 margin in the final period.

The Badgers await one of their toughest tests of the season next week as No. 1 UW hosts No. 2 Minnesota Duluth at LaBahn Arena. Faceoff on Saturday is set for 2 p.m. while Sunday’s game starts at noon.