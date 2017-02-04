Packers Nelson named AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year

The motorcycle driver was from the greater-Madison area, but his name hasn't been released.More >>
Madison police say a 20-year-old man has died after colliding with a car at the intersection of Cottage Grove and Acewood Blvd Sunday afternoon.More >>
Cottage Grove Police responded to a shots fired case on Sunday night at a home on Crawford Drive. Police say at least 4 and as many as 6 shots were fired at the home on 734 Crawford Drive.More >>
A McFarland high school student is still smiling after hundreds of parents, students and teachers celebrated an unforgettable moment at her prom Saturday night.More >>
Two armed robberies late Sunday night in Madison could be the work of the same suspect.More >>
The former star of 'The Bachelor' has now been charged with "hit and run, resulting in death" in Buchanan County.More >>
After ending the regular season with a (17-7) overall record the Wisconsin men's tennis team has qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010.More >>
The Packers signed five rookie free agents following their rookie minicamp.More >>
The Badgers softball team has drawn the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin will face 11th-seeded Iowa in the opening round on Thursday night at about 6 p.m. CT in Ann Arbor, MI.More >>
A handful of the biggest names on the PGA Champions Tour have committed to playing in the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course. Nick Faldo, John Daly, Billy Andrade, Rocco Mediate, and Duffy Waldorf recently added their names to the list of entrants.More >>
36 drivers from across the Midwest took part in the Joe Shear Classic, including last year's winner Ty Majeski. Sunday's race kicked off the ARCA Midwest Tour at the Madison International Speedway.More >>
Eric Thames broke out of his slump with a home run and three hits, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team balanced offensive firepower with a strong defensive front, securing the Big Ten series sweep over Maryland with a 5-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Maryland Softball Stadium.More >>
Wisconsin head men's basketball coach Greg Gard and his wife Michelle hosted a Garding Against Cancer inaugural event at the Kohl Center Saturday night to continue to raise funds for cancer research.More >>
The Madison Radicals welcomed their fans with an 18-16 home opening win over the Chicago Wildfire at Breese Stevens Field Saturday night.More >>
The Green Bay Packers welcomed in their rookie class for the 2017 season on Friday with day one of their rookie mini camp at the Don Hutson Center. Linebacker Vince Biegel injuried his hand on the first day.More >>
A Madison Police is hurt after a suspect ran a light and hit the officer's squad car.More >>
Classes will be back in session Monday in Beaver Dam after an email threat forced officials to close all schools Friday.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Some local elementary schools are celebrating today as part of National Drinking Water Week.More >>
The United Way of Dane County is making a big investment into Dane County.More >>
A destructive bug is eating its way across the Midwest, including here in southern Wisconsin.More >>
Four public schools in Madison are preventing student access to some popular social media apps during the school day.More >>
Gander Mountain's website said its locations nationwide are going out of business, but the CEO of Camping World, which just acquired the chain, said that's not true and also said the DeForest location is one that will be saved.More >>
A body found in Schofield has been confirmed to be that of a missing man, according to the Wausau Police Department.More >>
Our WKOW staff members are celebrating some big recognition.More >>
