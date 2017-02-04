Frozen Assets Festival takes to the lake this weekend in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- As winter drags on, you may be feeling a bit of cabin fever, but a local tradition is looking to change that.

The Frozen Assets Festival kicked off on Lake Mendota in Madison on Saturday. Families and festival goers can try out a number of activities: everything from kite skating to pond hockey. There is also an historic iceboat on display, and lots of demonstrations.

"A lot of cities have these big huge green spaces in the middle of the city; Central Park in New York, Boston Commons, well when winter comes [the lake] becomes our Central Park," says Adam Sodersten, director of Clean Lakes Alliance. "It's really such an exciting thing for us to have here in Madison and to be able to have all of these really fun winter activities is just a really great opportunity."

The money raised from the event helps fund Clean Lakes Alliance. The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Click here for more information about the event.