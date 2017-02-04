Piano Play-a-thon supports children's hospital in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Piano Play-a-thon supports children's hospital in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of young musicians are spending their Saturday sharing their talents to support other kids recovering from illnesses.

About 200 students of all levels took turns on the bench for the Piano Play-a-thon at Barnes and Noble on the west side. This is the 25th year of the eight-hour, piano music marathon, which raises money for the American Family Children's Hospital.

"The children can either go out and get donations from their friends and family ... or it's a combination of things and children actually have the whole month of February to raise the money," says Renee Farley, with Madison Area Friends of Piano, the group that organizes the event.

Farley expects to raise about $12-thousand this month. Donations are used to buy toys, games and supplies for music and art activities at the hospital.

