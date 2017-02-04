Waunakee Army veteran joins the battle in the fight against cancer

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) --- Saturday is World Cancer Day, a time to raise awareness of the deadly disease.

Each year more than 40,000 veterans are diagnosed with cancer and one Waunakee man has joined in the fight.

When Johnny Simmons joined the U.S. Army, he pledged to serve, and fight, when and where he was needed.

"When you join, you understand there is risks to it. You understand that you're putting your life in danger," Simmons said.

But it was danger far from the battlefield that could have cost him his life. Simmons was exposed to a cancer-causing chemical during a tour of duty in Iraq.

"It kind of took me by surprise that they know about it, yet I didn't. It wasn't something I was told about. So I was, not really mad, but kind of disappointed."

In 2010, he was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer.

Simmons' latest mission is helping other veterans impacted by the disease. He's working alongside former Vice President Joe Biden as a member of the Cancer Moonshot Initiative.

The goal of the the Cancer Moonshot Initiative is to help support members of the military who are impacted by the disease.

"It was started by Vice President Biden. He lost his son to brain cancer. And so he took on the charge to do something to extend treatment, to extend the life of those with cancer and eventually find a cure."

Simmons said awareness is the key to successfully battling the disease.

"If you're hazardous duty, like firefighters, and you think you're exposed, you need to let somebody know. you need to register. you need to talk about it."

He also thinks congress should step in and help.

"If you know there was exposure in a certain area, like say Iraq, then you need to cover the veterans. Because they might not have cancer until 10 or 15 years later. You gotta do your due diligence and provide them the care they need."

Simmons is now cancer-free after having a kidney removed. But he knows he's one of the lucky ones.

"I'm very lucky and I'm very aware of that. There are some that suffer a lot worst than I am.”