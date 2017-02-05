Hiking Blue Mound State Park by candlelight

BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) -- Blue Mound State Park is welcoming outdoorsy families after hours.

The park hosted a candlelight hike and ski trail Saturday night. It's a tradition that's been going on at least twice a year for more than twenty years.

Officials say it's is a great way to get out of the house and do something different.

"We illuminate the trails with candles on the trails and luminaries and give people a different experience to come out in the wintertime and hike, ski, snowshoe through the woods and have a great time," says Brad Bates, assistant manager at the park.

Bates says he expect to see anywhere between 600-1,000 people Saturday night.

You can find out about other parks' candlelight events here: http://bit.ly/2kwdlQp , like the one at Devi's Lake on Saturday the 11th.