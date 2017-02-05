Plover man charged with 6th OWI - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Plover man charged with 6th OWI

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Early Sunday morning, Janesville police say they arrested Ezequiel Ysquierdo on an OWI 6th offense charge.  The 49-year-old is from Plover.

According to a release from the department, an officer stopped Ysquierdo at Center Ave. and Rockport Rd. for a traffic violation.  The officer said Ysquierdo showed signs of intoxication and was arrested after he failed a sobriety test.  

Ysquierdo is being held at the Rock County Jail.

