Plover man charged with 6th OWI

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Early Sunday morning, Janesville police say they arrested Ezequiel Ysquierdo on an OWI 6th offense charge. The 49-year-old is from Plover.

According to a release from the department, an officer stopped Ysquierdo at Center Ave. and Rockport Rd. for a traffic violation. The officer said Ysquierdo showed signs of intoxication and was arrested after he failed a sobriety test.

Ysquierdo is being held at the Rock County Jail.