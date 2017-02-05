This might be the cutest fan rooting for the Falcons

ATLANTA (WKOW) -- Meet Wyatt Keeton. He's 17-months-old, and he was born with a form of dwarfism.

Even though he might be a little guy, Wyatt's parents say his love for the Falcons is big. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta posted a picture of him in his favorite Julio Jones number 11 jersey, and it took off online.

Wyatt and his family won't be attending Super Bowl 51, when the Falcons take on the New England Patriots Sunday night. They will be rooting from Atlanta. However, they hope Wyatt's spirit of resilience will help the Falcons "rise up" for the big win.