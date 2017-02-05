What's known, and unknown, about Walker's state budget - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

What's known, and unknown, about Walker's state budget

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker has revealed some of the high points of the state budget he will release this week, including a University of Wisconsin tuition cut and more money for K-12 schools.

But many of the details, like just how large the tuition cut would be, remain unknown.

Walker will deliver his budget to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday.

Walker has already talked about his plan to give schools more money, place new requirements on parents who receive food stamps and do more to put people back to work.

The details will come in the budget, which spells out state spending for the next two years. The Legislature will make changes over the next five months and likely vote on the budget sometime in June or July.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.