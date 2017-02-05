Wisconsin seeks funds restored for juvenile justice programs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin officials are seeking the restoration of federal grants they haven't been able to tap into for the past two years to fund juvenile justice programs.

Wisconsin Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2kqJlrK ) reports federal justice officials froze more than $2.1 million in unspent federal grants dating back to 2011 during their most recent audit, which concluded Wisconsin didn't have an adequate system for monitoring facilities where juveniles are held.

Wisconsin Deputy Attorney General Paul Connell sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice in December requesting that frozen grant funds from 2011 to 2015 be restored.

The state is still waiting for an answer.

Jim Moeser, deputy director with the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families and chair of the Governor's Juvenile Justice Commission, says the state has been addressing federal compliance issues since officials were notified of the audit.