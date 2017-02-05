Walker proposes big $649 million boost for K-12 schools - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Walker proposes big $649 million boost for K-12 schools

Posted: Updated:

 MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker wants to pump $649 million more into K-12 schools, with more than half a billion dollars of that targeted to spend in the classroom rather than diverted to lowering property taxes.
   Walker's proposal to be released Wednesday comes as he's expected to seek a third term in 2018. If approved by the Legislature it would increase the state's share of total education costs to 64.6 percent, its highest level since 2009.
   Walker says in an interview that he thinks the proposal will surprise a lot of people. The per-student funding increases match what was requested by the state Department of Public Instruction.
   Walker says an improved economy makes it possible to increase spending now.
   AP-WF-02-05-17 0603GMT

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.