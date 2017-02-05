Suspect busted in string of Wisconsin tooth-whitener thefts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities have arrested and charged a Chicago woman with stealing nearly $18,000 worth of personal care products such as tooth-whitening strips from Green Bay-area stores in one day along last month.

Green Bay police say 20-year-old Lovea Moore faces charges in two Wisconsin counties.

WLUK-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jS22jB ) that the criminal complaint alleges she stole goods like Crest White strips, Rogaine and Gillette fusion razor blades from several Walgreens and CVS stores in Green Bay, De Pere, Kaukauna, Appleton, Neenah and Oshkosh on Jan. 7.

Lt. Rick Belanger of the Green Bay Police Department says it was "just grab, grab, grab, and go." He says she took the stolen merchandise back to Chicago. Police believe a couple of other people were helping her.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Moore.

